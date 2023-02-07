Keaton Williams’s New Book, "Layman’s Transformation of String Theory," Seeks to Explain One's Understanding of String Theory and Its Changes to Technology
Beaumont, TX, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Keaton Williams, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who earned an associate of science degree at Parkland College, Champagne, Illinois, has completed his most recent book, “Layman’s Transformation of String Theory: Plotting the Arcanum in Spreadsheets”: a comprehensive beginner's guide to understanding string theory and its implications for improving and changing technology.
“This book will provide new technology developed from the concepts of string theory. Using the concepts of this theory that has been unified with linguistics concepts, a pattern can be established,” writes Williams. “The pattern is diverse and has hidden dimensions. This hidden speech pattern is very effective for data analysis applications particularly the development of a spreadsheet which, in turn, unifies the formulas that will eventually lead to a question-form statement for the formulas, in which all formulas will be open arguments. This will remove the challenges endured at development a spreadsheet dashboard which will allow the user to develop stronger linguistic skills to present true data that is in the same form as its actual linguistic occurrence in our spatial dimensions. Formulas will already be present and ready for arguments to provide the solution of how much.”
Published by Fulton Books, Keaton Williams’s book was partly inspired by “The Elegant Universe” by author Brian Greene, which spurred on the author’s interest in the science of transformations, the things that have hidden dimensions, and string theory itself. Williams presents his research and findings with his readers in order to expand their minds to the incredible possibilities that string theory could lead to and encourages them to further their own study on the topic.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Layman’s Transformation of String Theory: Plotting the Arcanum in Spreadsheets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book will provide new technology developed from the concepts of string theory. Using the concepts of this theory that has been unified with linguistics concepts, a pattern can be established,” writes Williams. “The pattern is diverse and has hidden dimensions. This hidden speech pattern is very effective for data analysis applications particularly the development of a spreadsheet which, in turn, unifies the formulas that will eventually lead to a question-form statement for the formulas, in which all formulas will be open arguments. This will remove the challenges endured at development a spreadsheet dashboard which will allow the user to develop stronger linguistic skills to present true data that is in the same form as its actual linguistic occurrence in our spatial dimensions. Formulas will already be present and ready for arguments to provide the solution of how much.”
Published by Fulton Books, Keaton Williams’s book was partly inspired by “The Elegant Universe” by author Brian Greene, which spurred on the author’s interest in the science of transformations, the things that have hidden dimensions, and string theory itself. Williams presents his research and findings with his readers in order to expand their minds to the incredible possibilities that string theory could lead to and encourages them to further their own study on the topic.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Layman’s Transformation of String Theory: Plotting the Arcanum in Spreadsheets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories