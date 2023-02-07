AJ Griffith’s New Book, "Prehistoric Animals Break Into US Parks," Follows the Watchers as They Are Called to Help Stop Reptile Attacks in the Dakota Prairie Grasslands
Ogden, UT, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author AJ Griffith, who resides in Ogden, Utah, with his grandmother and enjoys playing the piano, writing, and reading, has completed his most recent book, “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 4: Dimetrodon in The Dakota Prairie Grasslands”: an exciting tale that follows a group of heroes who are called upon to help out when unknown reptiles are spotted in a national park.
“The call coming from the Dakota Grasslands summons the watchers when sail-back reptiles are noticed there,” writes Griffith. “While doing their usual routine in this mission, they are unexpectedly attacked by those sail-back reptiles and some other animals. With these various attacks in different places, the team starts to suspect and wonder if an unknown foe is behind this. They end up in a showdown and discover who the villain really is. How will they be able to foil the plot of this new enemy?”
Published by Fulton Books, AJ Griffith’s book will take readers on an incredible adventure as they follow Markie and the Watchers as they set off to discover the true reason behind these sudden attacks. Expertly paced and full of unforgettable characters, readers of all ages are sure to be spellbound and want to revisit Griffith’s riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Prehistoric Animals Break into US Parks: Book 4: Dimetrodon in The Dakota Prairie Grasslands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
