Kidney Community Applauds Bipartisan Lawmakers’ Support for Kidney Care Innovation (KidneyX) in FY 2024 Budget

Kidney Care Partners (KCP) applauded Representatives Larry Bucshon (IN-08) and Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Todd Young (R-IN) for co-signing a letter urging the Biden Administration to increase investments in “KidneyX” in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Executive Budget.