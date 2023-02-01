Kidney Community Applauds Bipartisan Lawmakers’ Support for Kidney Care Innovation (KidneyX) in FY 2024 Budget
Kidney Care Partners (KCP) applauded Representatives Larry Bucshon (IN-08) and Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Todd Young (R-IN) for co-signing a letter urging the Biden Administration to increase investments in “KidneyX” in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Washington, DC, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – the nation’s largest non-profit kidney care coalition of more than 30 organizations, comprising patients, physicians, nurses, researchers, transplant coordinators, dialysis professionals, therapeutic innovators, and manufacturers – today applauded Representatives Larry Bucshon (IN-08) and Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Todd Young (R-IN) for co-signing a letter urging the Biden Administration to increase investments in “KidneyX,” an initiative that supports kidney care research and innovation, in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Kidney disease in the United States affects nearly 40 million Americans today and disproportionately impacts minority populations. The kidney innovation accelerator, known as KidneyX, is a public-private partnership between the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) to spur breakthrough innovations that can prevent, diagnose, and treat chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) - or kidney failure.
“KCP commends Representatives DelBene and Bucshon, as well as Senators Cardin and Young, for their commitment to advancing kidney care health and access to new therapies and innovations through support for KidneyX. Investment in the program will help to drive new, much-needed innovations in kidney care with the potential to transform daily life for those living with kidney disease,” said John P. Butler, Chair of Kidney Care Partners. “KCP looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in the federal government, Congress, and the private sector to transform kidney care and improve the lives of millions of individuals living with kidney disease today.”
