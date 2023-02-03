Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance.
City of Industry, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sodaclick, a leading AI voice technology expert, to empower a seamless interactive experience through conversational AI voice assistance. Axiomtek and Sodacilck’s collaboration offers a more comprehensive smart retail solution through deeper integration into the broader ecosystem of hardware, software, and systems to assist customers in achieving fast time-to-market.
The All-in-One (AIO) kiosk and interactive touch computers (ITC series) by Axiomtek have been tested to be compatible with Sodaclick’s AI voice software, creating virtual shopping assistants for customers. For instance, speaking into the AIO kiosk SSK515 can allow consumers to easily browse items, check prices, secure payment checkout, and truly fulfill a contactless shopping experience. The solution empowers store owners to achieve greater in-store work efficiency and brings automation to reality.
“This is the beginning of a new era and we are excited to announce a partnership with Sodaclick by integrating AI voice technology with our smart retail products, which is the perfect combination to enhance the overall consumer experience by offering a more direct and human-oriented interaction,” says Grace Yang, the customer success manager of Intelligent Design-in Service business group at Axiomtek.
“Sodaclick is proud to partner with Axiomtek as an approved provider of Voice AI solutions. Leveraging the combined benefits of Voice AI with Axiometek's powerful hardware to deliver a touchless, multilingual, and accessible interactive experience, will achieve a faster throughput to customers across verticals,” says Salwa Al-Tahan, the research and marketing executive at Sodaclick. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at Solutions@axiomtek.com.
All-in-One (AIO) Kiosk - SSK515
Axiomtek’s SSK515 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD display that provides consumers a clear digital menu while ordering. Align with superior performance, this AIO kiosk is powered by the Intel® Core™ i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processors with two 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory. It has an M.2 Key M 2280 slot for SSD and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi connection. In terms of rich I/O connectors, it has one GbE LAN, four USB 3.0 type A, and one MIC-in and line-out to support frequently used store counter equipment. Examples include a 2D barcode scanner, thermal printer, speakers, and NFC card reader. The SSK515 also supports plug-and-play Intel® SDM-L (Smart Display Module-Large), which provides higher flexibility for system upgrade and maintenance. Thus, this AIO kiosk can be broadly applied in brick-and-mortar stores through its high flexibility and stability.
Interactive Touch Computer – ITC Series
Axiomtek’s ITC series is available in three-panel sizes (15.6”/ 21.5”/ 23.8”) with full HD resolution and PCAP touchscreen and powered by the Intel® Core™ i5 or Intel® Pentium® processor. In I/O interfaces, it has one HDMI, one USB 3.0, dual USB 2.0, a microSD card slot, and more in support of Intel® SDM-S/L, which are easy to maintain and upgrade as future-proof. Additionally, it has a single M.2 Key E slot for wireless connection. What’s more, the ITC series supports multiple installation types such as desktop, wall mount, and floor stand to meet various environmental requirements. Surprisingly, it can seamlessly integrate with a wide range of peripheral options, for instance, EFT POS (support), NFC, thermal printer, barcode scanner, and camera.
About Sodaclick
Sodaclick is a leading technology and experience provider, that powers dynamic and engaging HTML5 digital content and Voice AI solutions for digital signage screens and kiosks across all industries either through the Sodaclick platform or an existing CMS provider. Sodaclick AI technology is SDK and API ready, allowing for a truly flexible approach to bringing unique solutions and immersive user experiences to the market. Voice technology has many benefits including providing accessibility for those with visual/physical impairments where touch is difficult. It also offers faster throughput and a completely touchless solution for the hygiene industry and supports many languages. For more information on how Sodaclick can add more value to your digital signage and kiosks please visit www.sodaclick.com.
