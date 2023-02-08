Author Robert Brewer’s New Book, "Tempered by Fire," Follows a Teen Whose Life is Changed in Tragedy That Ignites a Fire Deep Within His Soul, Driving Him to Find Success
Recent release “Tempered by Fire,” from Page Publishing author Robert Brewer, is a profound story that centers around thirteen-year-old Tab Brown, who wishes for nothing more than excitement and freedom in life. But when a tragic series of events places him on a painful journey to adulthood, he'll have to rely upon the fire inside him to face life's challenges in order to make something of himself.
Mesquite, TX, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Brewer, who earned a Master of Arts from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and currently resides in Mesquite, Texas, with his wife of twenty-seven years and their two sons, has completed his new book, “Tempered by Fire”: a profound coming-of-age of a young teenager named Tab whose life is forever changed following a tragic event.
“God put a fire inside each of us,” writes Brewer. “For some that fire is a tiny flame that burns and directs our moral compass. If directs our lives and actions. It distinguishes between right and wrong. In some, it rages like an eternal inferno. For others, it flickers cold, dim, and weak. It pushes some people to greatness and fuels an unquenchable drive that motivates some to great things. For others, it burns and consumes, leaving nothing behind except ash and charred rubble. It can kill dreams and wrecks lives. However, it is—by its inherent nature—a good thing, because it is given to each of us by God, and God alone. Despite how it burns in any of us, it burns in all of us.
“This story is about our internal fire and how it manifests itself in us and how it is influences by our lives, as well as, how our lives influence our fires. This story, more specifically, is about how that fires burns in people and manifests itself in many ways. Sometimes it manifests itself in multiple ways in a single individual. Our fires often create duplicity, sometimes even multiplicity, in people. That duplicity is often a stark contrast of how people are seen through the eyes of others, as opposed to who they truly are.
“This book is a plea to the reader to not be defined by the environments around you, whether good or bad. It is a plea to harness the heat from our fires and self-determine. It is a plea to listen to the spirit that is within each of us. It is a plea for each of us to be his or her best, no matter the circumstances.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Brewer’s thrilling novel will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Tab’s quest to rise above his circumstances to find his place in the world and attain success. Brewer weaves an expertly paced and character-driven tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion, providing them with the inspiration to follow in Tab’s footsteps and pursue one’s own greatness no matter the circumstances of one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tempered by Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
