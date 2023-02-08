Author Robert Brewer’s New Book, "Tempered by Fire," Follows a Teen Whose Life is Changed in Tragedy That Ignites a Fire Deep Within His Soul, Driving Him to Find Success

Recent release “Tempered by Fire,” from Page Publishing author Robert Brewer, is a profound story that centers around thirteen-year-old Tab Brown, who wishes for nothing more than excitement and freedom in life. But when a tragic series of events places him on a painful journey to adulthood, he'll have to rely upon the fire inside him to face life's challenges in order to make something of himself.