Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: The Birth of the Church," is a Comprehensive Precept Bible Study for Home Groups & is the First of Three Studies on the Book of Acts
Recent release “ACTS: The Birth of the Church,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a Bible study that will guide your home group through the book of Acts one verse at a time while challenging them with thought-provoking commentaries and application questions.
Thornton, CO, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Robert Gomez, a retired software engineer who loves Jesus and came to the Lord later in life, has completed his new book, “ACTS: The Birth of the Church”: a verse-by-verse study that will provide readers insight into God’s plan for establishing His church through the power of Holy Spirit working in His people. Get ready to take a journey with some of God’s most faithful servants as they faced strong opposition from the religious and political leaders of the day, who tried to intimidate them through lies, betrayal, violence and even murder. This book contains some the Bible’s biggest villains attempting to silence God’s people. But their bullying did not work, and many heroes emerged who overcame their fears and continued to proclaim the good news despite great danger to themselves.
Author Ralph Robert Gomez has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years and sharing them with his home group and church family. At the urging of his friends, Ralph assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time.
Gomez writes, “This book has been written specifically for home groups and is divided into 12 weekly lessons. Each lesson should take approximately 60–70 minutes to complete and will challenge the reader to probe deep into God’s word. Each study contains comprehensive commentaries and answers for the application questions. Therefore, you don’t need to be an expert on the Bible to facilitate a group, you just need to have a desire to draw closer to God and to other believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s new book invites readers to go on a journey with the apostles as they fulfill the Great Commission through the power of the Holy Spirit.
Readers can purchase “ACTS: The Birth of the Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Ralph Robert Gomez has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years and sharing them with his home group and church family. At the urging of his friends, Ralph assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time.
Gomez writes, “This book has been written specifically for home groups and is divided into 12 weekly lessons. Each lesson should take approximately 60–70 minutes to complete and will challenge the reader to probe deep into God’s word. Each study contains comprehensive commentaries and answers for the application questions. Therefore, you don’t need to be an expert on the Bible to facilitate a group, you just need to have a desire to draw closer to God and to other believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s new book invites readers to go on a journey with the apostles as they fulfill the Great Commission through the power of the Holy Spirit.
Readers can purchase “ACTS: The Birth of the Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories