Cecil Thomas’s New Book, "Dancing with Lemurs," Follows Three Close Friends Who Form a Family of Their Own Design and Help to Carry Each Other Through Life's Challenges
Ashburn, VA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cecil Thomas, who achieved a biomedical engineering degree and retired after a successful career as a university professor, including part-time work at the National Institute of Health, has completed his most recent book, “Dancing with Lemurs”: a stirring tale of three college friends whose lives are forever entwined through a series of events surrounding love, loss, and heartache.
“Dancing with Lemurs” centers around the lives of Dylan, Steve, and Carl, who have been as close as brothers since attending college together. After Dylan’s wife leaves him, he becomes close with Ann, a friend at work and her children, but a series of events leads him towards a new relationship with a woman named Tessa, and her two friends begin dating Steve and Carl. Together, the three couples care for Ann’s children after she falls ill, and when Tessa leaves Dylan, he finds himself less alone than he ever has been, with his friends and new children by his side.
Thomas shares, “This heartwarming story involves three couples whose friendship and mutual respect deepen into a loving family relationship that remains strong through the years despite a few bumps along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cecil Thomas’s book will leave readers spellbound as they experience the close, unbreakable bond between Dylan, Steve, and Carl and how all three manage to support each other through the difficulties of their respective lives. Expertly paced and character-driven, Thomas weaves a beautiful and engaging novel that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dancing with Lemurs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
