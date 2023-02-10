Thailand Ready to Place Youth Basketball on the International Map
Launching the first-ever International Youth Basketball Championship to offer competitive and exciting experiences to players around the globe.
Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thailand today announced the launch of the inaugural International Youth Basketball Championship 2023 (IYBC 2023). The four-day tournament from April 8–11, 2023, organized by the Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players in cooperation with the Global Hoops Elite Program from Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Education, the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT), and King’s College International School Bangkok will offer an international opportunity to young basketballers from Thailand and other parts of the globe to compete in world-class facilities and experience the country’s unique hospitality.
Mr. Phoomsan Seneewong Na Ayudhaya, member of Board of Advisory, President of the Education Policy Committee and Adviser to the Deputy Minister of Education, noted that children’s development and learning is a complex process. To help them achieve their full potential and become well-rounded men and women in the future – parents and teachers, who play a big role in promoting learning and development, need to enable and inspire children in a complete and wholesome manner. A holistic education that aims to cultivate a child’s physical, emotional, moral, psychological, and spiritual attributes is instrumental in developing the necessary skills and can be achieved through participation in sports.
BSAT President Mr. Nipondh Chawalitmontien said the association has long been committed to facilitating competitions and tournaments for those passionate about basketball by running successful programs to support both amateur and professional leagues to help promote a healthy lifestyle through basketball. It is also committed to contributing to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of the youth and harnessing their talents through sporting activities that maximize their potential through provincial, regional, and national competitions while also encouraging them to enter the professional sport industry.
More than 800 players from 72 teams across the globe are expected to participate in the competition, which will be played across boys’ and girls’ divisions in three age groups: under-13s, under-15s, and under-17s. The IYBC 2023 tournament will be conducted in strict adherence to the 5-on-5 rules of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
Mr. Liam Kane, assistant head at King’s College International School Bangkok stated that sports and physical recreation are highly valued and essential parts of the King’s Bangkok curriculum and contribute to students’ development and well-being. As such, the school provides students with world-class sporting facilities including full-size basketball courts where the IYBC 2023 will be played, enabling students to reach their full potential. It also supports them in participating in a variety of sports and representing the school in competitive matches within the house system and against other schools.
Mr. Brian Yee, co-founder of the Global Hoops Elite Program, is a FIBA licensed scout and SEA sports organizer for youth and pro leagues, and the IYBC 2023 tournament’s official operating partner. He stated that the company has always operated its business with one goal in mind: helping teams from any part of the world to travel across regions through sports tourism with a perfect mix of love for sport and the pleasure of traveling.
The IYBC 2023 tournament has received positive responses from Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand and will officially open for registration from February 1 – March 15, 2023.
For more information about the tournament, please visit www.iybc-thailand.com, Twitter: @IYBCthailand, Facebook: IYBC-Thailand, Email: pr@iybc-thailand.com or Call: +66817241100.
