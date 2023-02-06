Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "If I Had a Heart It Would Break" by Donna Evans
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "If I Had a Heart It Would Break," a collection by Donna Evans.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "If I Had a Heart It Would Break":
In "If I Had a Heart It Would Break" you are taken on a journey through heartbreak, hope and words of comfort for the future. From a domestic abusive relationship, an emotional rollercoaster to hope and healing, this collection is for everyone no matter where they are on their journey.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (66 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.38 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944862
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BSFY5WF9
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HWB
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Donna Evans (Phillips) is a writer who dreams to inspire others going through tough times in relationships and life, with a message of hope and encouragement.
She lives in Northern Ireland with her daughter.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
