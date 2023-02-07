Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Max Bomber Revenge," by Anthony Silman
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Max Bomber Revenge," a thriller by Anthony Silman.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Max Bomber Revenge":
He went to rehab to quit the booze, he left with a sultry seductress whose mobster family used a network of social media trolls and hackers to control an international drug empire and to spread state-sponsored misinformation and propaganda.
Someone had to stop him and his manipulative temptress. Someone had to try. But could anyone fight a sadistic beauty, a lust-crazed addict, a house-breaking hitman and their UK bomb maker?
Max and his team have to face abduction, violence, honey traps and hi-tech criminals. Will their "trojan mare" reveal the digital villains, can they survive a final confrontation, and can they stay alive long enough to foil a massive bomb attack.
From England to Moldova and USA, the battle against online evil and obsessed twisted criminals can only end in a lethal, explosive showdown.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (214 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.37 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944794 / 9781800944954
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BRWSCF7V
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MBR
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Anthony (Tony) Silman has been writing for most of his life, as a newspaper columnist and editor as well as script, copy and speech writing for global company programmes, conferences, press and product launches and major events.
His fact-finding and research instincts, combined with his fascination with emerging technologies and the effects of new digital media on today’s and future society, create the essence of his books which, although fictional, have a core of facts and real-life occurrences.
Max Bomber Revenge is his second book in the "Max" series. It involves hacking, trolling, and state-sponsored misinformation. Addiction, rehabilitation, drug-pushing, violence, and sex traps also feature in this story of courage, survival and unusual justice.
Tony lives in Wiltshire, UK with his beloved wife, Sarah.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
