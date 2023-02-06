Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Christmas Nights" by Miranda Maynard
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Christmas Nights" by Miranda Maynard.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Christmas Nights":
Michael is an unhappy Teenager.
Since he was a child, has loved Christmas. He dreams of it. And Christmas remains a very special time of year.
Michael gets excited each Christmas. He dreams of Santa Claus.
As Michael grows older he grows a devotion for the Lord.
He is devoted...
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (30 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.18 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944695 / 9781800944770
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BG3DDS65
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/XNIGHTS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Michael is an unhappy Teenager.
Since he was a child, has loved Christmas. He dreams of it. And Christmas remains a very special time of year.
Michael gets excited each Christmas. He dreams of Santa Claus.
As Michael grows older he grows a devotion for the Lord.
He is devoted...
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (30 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.18 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944695 / 9781800944770
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BG3DDS65
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/XNIGHTS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories