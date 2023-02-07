Power Your Passion: Stormforce Gaming and Apex Racing Team Forge Partnership and Launch Stormforce Racing ART PESC Team
Warrington, United Kingdom, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reigning Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB champions, inaugural IMSA Michelin Esports Champions & Rennsport ESL-R1 team Apex Racing Team [ART] have joined forces with Warrington based Gaming PC heavyweights Stormforce Gaming (part of the VIP Group) to collaborate on the development of a Sim Racing PC range and to launch a Stormforce Gaming branded racing team for the forthcoming Porsche TAG Heuer eSports Super Cup [PESC] series.
ART and Stormforce are delighted to announce that terms have been agreed which will allow the Stormforce Gaming ART team to commence racing in the first round of the PESC on Saturday 4th February 2023, with the inaugural race kicking off at 19:00 GMT.
Multiple race winners, ART have fielded Alex Sánchez, Salva Talens and Mathias Stokbæk under the Stormforce Gaming ART livery, with recent honours including winning the Daytona 24H, the IMSA Michelin Esports Championship and the Petit Le Mans. The Stormforce team will race alongside ART’s own entrants Jamie Fluke & Yohann Harth, taking on 33 of the world’s best iRacing sim racers to do battle on a global tour in the iconic Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, hoping to win a share of a $200,000 prize pool.
The wider partnership will see champion sim racing drivers and engineers from ART working collaboratively on a major research and design project alongside gaming hardware specialists from Stormforce to develop and bring to market a 3-tier range of high performance sim racing focused gaming PC’s, enabling Stormforce Gaming to break into the lucrative sim racing market and giving ART access to the latest high performance hardware for their own racing simulators.
Announcing the partnership, ART managing director and former world champion sim racing driver Alex Simpson said, “We are looking forward to working with Stormforce, our partnership will ensure we compete with the very best equipment on the market but more than that we will help the sim racing community whether new comers or veterans pick the right PC hardware for their use case, through our extensive R&D project that will all be documented in a series of informative videos, reviews and streams.”
Digital Sales Coordinator for the Stormforce Gaming Brand, Marc Faulkner added "From the moment I first spoke to Alex, I knew that ART were the ideal partners for Stormforce, and it has become clear that we had a shared vision for long term collaboration, technical excellence and mutual success. We're excited to have the opportunity to be taking the lead on such a unique R&D project...and of course to hopefully see Stormforce Racing ART on the podium!"
Notes:
PESC race dates –
4 Feb 2023 18 Feb 2023, 4 March 2023, 18 March 2023, 1 April 2023, 8 April 2023, 22 April 2023,
6 May 2023, 20 May 2023, 3 June 2023
About Stormforce Gaming
Part of the VIP Group, Stormforce Gaming offers a wide range of Prebuilt Gaming PCs, Custom Gaming PCs, Budget Gaming PCs, Professional Workstations and much more. No matter your budget, the Stormforce range has something to meet everyone’s needs or specific requirements.
Every gaming PC or Workstation that we build is exclusively built with components from our market leading partner brands, including Intel, ASUS, AMD, Seagate, WD, CORSAIR and many others. All components that we use throughout our workstation and gaming PC ranges are extensively tested for compatibility, speed, performance, and component reliability to help remove any doubts that the components in your PC will let you down.
Each Stormforce Gaming PC includes our unrivalled 3 year collect, repair, and return warranty. In other words, if your system encounters a hardware fault within your period, we will collect (FOC), repair, and return your PC back to you in full working order at no extra cost.
About Apex Racing
Apex Racing Team was founded in June 2012 by Alex Simpson to create a team with a single goal, to compete in the iRacing World Championship Series. Since then the team has expanded, and while the iRacing World Championship Series remains the primary focus, you can also see ART cars competing across various series, such as the Porsche Esports Supercup, IMSA Michelin Esports Championship, Esports Racing League and a plethora of special events and leagues. Apex Racing Team have been entered a team of established champion drivers for the forthcoming Rennsport ESL_R1.
About the PESC
The Porsche Tag Heuer Esports Supercup is sim racing’s peak sports car esports competition featuring the world’s best sim racers. 40 drivers compete for $200,000 in one of sim racing’s most successful and innovative championships. Drivers compete in their virtual Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars across the world’s most famous tracks, such as Spa Francorchamps, Monza, Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway, and Barber Motorsports Park, among others. An exciting format utilizes qualifying inverts and points scored across two races every race weekend. Porsche’s commitment and promotion of the series has led it to become the pinnacle of sim racing.
Contact
Marc Faulkner
+44 7926593972
https://www.stormforcegaming.co.uk
