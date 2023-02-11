Tomball Art League Spring 2023 Live Show & Sale, March 9-11th
The Tomball Art League is pleased to announce its Spring 2023 Live Art Show & Sale. Details for entry, judging and purchasing posted on their website.
Tomball, TX, February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Calling all artists. Adult and Student (including homeschool) artists are invited to participate in The Tomball Art League 2023 Live Art Show & Sale by entering 2D and 3D works of any theme. All entries must be registered. See details below and online. Public invited to view show and buy beautiful, unique works at bi-annual sale, details below. Entries will be judged, and first place winners critiqued by: Tina Szajko. Cash awards presented for: Adult Best of Show, Student Best of Show, Tomball Art League Choice Award. A portion of the proceeds from Tomball Art League shows goes to “Friends of Lone Star College Tomball Community Library” to support library programming.
Show & Sale Schedule of Events:
· Registration now open online. Registration closes for adults, Saturday, March 4th, 11:59 pm. Students may register through intake day, Thursday, March 9th, 6pm.
· Art Intake Day: Thursday, March 9th, 2pm to 6pm only
· Art Show & Sale, Open to Public: Friday, March 10th, 1pm to 6pm & Saturday, March 11th, 10am to 3pm
· Judge Critique, Open to Public: Friday, March 10th, 1pm
· Info and simplified entry forms on website:
· For further info, contact Show Chair: Dana Daigle, 281-543-5447
The Tomball Art League Mission is to promote Art appreciation in Tomball and surrounding communities, to stimulate enthusiasm for the Arts, to increase knowledge and skills by having renowned artists demonstrate skills, and to unite artists by having a common meeting place. Monthly, members and guests enjoy talented guest artists, from a wide variety of styles and medias, who present live demonstrations, skills development and/or lead art related topic discussions. Along with gaining more knowledge and socializing with other local artists, the League offers its members opportunities to share their work with each other and the public through options such as the bi-annual Art Show & Sale, local bank installations, and free website promotion via the League website.
Contact
Kathy Wortham
281-731-0894
www.thetomballartleague.com/
For show/sale specifics: Dana Daigle, phone: 281-543-5447
