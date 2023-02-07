ATEN Technology Empowers BYOD Collaboration with New Presentation Switches
ATEN PresentON™ 4K Wireless Presentation Switches Enables Easier Idea Sharing During Meetings, Presentations and Lectures
Irvine, CA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced its new PresentON™ 4K wireless presentation switches: the VP2020 (4K Wireless Presentation Switch) and the VP2021 (4K Wireless Presentation Switch with QuadView).
These wireless BYOD solutions enable meeting participants to easily share content from any laptop or mobile device via a mobile app, PC software, internet browser, Air Play®, or Google CastTM, giving them the ability to actively collaborate for enhanced, efficient workflows from anywhere. The solutions are perfectly suited for impromptu or at-the-minute huddle meetings to large meeting spaces in various corporate and education applications like school lecture halls.
Product Features and Market Differentiation:
· Muti-view presentation – up to four sources can be shared wirelessly in full screen, side-by-side, or quad view layout*
· Auto Layout Projection – presentation layout is switched automatically whenever a new signal is detected
· Supports resolution up to 4K
· Join via a mobile app, PC software, internet browser, Airplay® or Google CastTM
· USB touch back allows for seamless operation of a presentation directly from a connected touchscreen or mouse
· Moderator Mode allows presenter to control and manage content shared by other participants
· 3.5 mm audio output enhances the audio-visual experience
· Power over Ethernet eliminates complicated wiring – connect to a meeting hassle free
· Multiple collaboration tools – screen capture, annotation, whiteboard on screen*
· Remote view (on the ATEN Wireless Presentation Switch App) – remote participants can view the main presentation from their own device*
(Note: features with an asterisk are specific to the VP2021 only).
BYOD content sharing has become prevalent in hybrid meeting rooms as we see more corporate workplaces requiring locations for quick discussion, brainstorming, and rapid sharing of presentations,” said Christian Young, Pro AV product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. "Our PresentON solutions allow anyone to share BYOD presentation content wirelessly with ATEN software on PC, mobile app, and web browsers, thereby increasing workflows, efficiency and cross-departmental collaboration.”
Education use case
Wireless sharing for education is in high demand, and blended classrooms and learning have led to multiple displays being installed in classrooms, allowing learners to study at their own pace, replacing the model where a teacher stands in front of the classroom, and everyone learns at the same pace. ATEN’s wireless presentation switches transform this situation, allowing the presenter to simply control and manage the content shared by other participants, including muting, stopping all sharing, and disconnecting a participant. Furthermore, it supports multi-view presentation so screen layouts can be configurable for presentation in full screen, side-by-side, and even quad view (VP2021). The 4K wireless presentation switch can integrate with a classroom’s audio system to enhance the audio-visual experience with 3.5 mm audio output and eliminate complicated wiring, offering flexibility in space deployment and speedy installation with PoE connectivity.
Pricing and Availability
ATEN’s PresentON presentation switches are now available via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.
· VP2020 (4K Wireless Presentation Switch): $761 USD
· VP2021 (4K Wireless Presentation Switch with QuadView): $965 USD
For more information, product features, and technical specifications, visit:
https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/professional-audiovideo/presentation-switches/.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S. support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
