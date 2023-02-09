Christina Arenas’s New Book, "With the Stroke of a Brush," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Creates Inventive Stories Using Her Imagination and Her Paintbrush
Pacifica, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christina Arenas, a proud mother of two who was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, has completed her most recent book, “With the Stroke of a Brush”: an adorable story of a young girl with a bold imagination and tendency to create stories that she expresses through her paintings.
“On rainy days, painting from her imagination is what Nina does best!” writes Arenas. “Nina envisions a wonderful and bold new land through her creativity and love of painting. Escape away into another place as Nina takes you on an adventure!”
Published by Fulton Books, Christina Arenas’s book is inspired by the author’s two daughters and highlights the power a child’s imagination can have if one is allowed to flourish and explore their creative side. From a fire-breathing dragon to beautiful mermaids, young readers will discover the thrilling tales in Nina’s head that she helps bring to life through her paintings.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "With the Stroke of a Brush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
