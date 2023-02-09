C.L. Black Jr.’s New Book, "Preservation of Sanity," is an Informative and Expressive Guide to Attaining and Sustaining a Healthier, More Grounded Mindset
Clear Brook, VA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C.L. Black Jr., a tenured and successful business owner, has completed his most recent book, “Preservation of Sanity”: a moving and eye-opening self-help book about obtaining the right balance to stay sane.
“In the beginning, others have said we are all born dumb, naked, and speechless,” writes C.L. Black Jr. “Everything is a learned process; how can it not be, right? Not to say that our chosen or unchosen surroundings are the culprit, but they most certainly play a major role in the foundation or building blocks for our future. Denial is a favorable weapon when someone is challenged regarding behavior that is considered unacceptable. The problem is we sabotage ourselves, falling victim by consciously and unconsciously engaging in self-destructive behavior, making horrible decisions, and dealing poorly with things out of our control. In other words, we set ourselves up to take ourselves out! Not an ideal plan of action that leads to the attainment of true happiness.”
Published by Fulton Books, C.L. Black Jr.’s book breaks down the meaning of true sanity and details the ways that everyday people can achieve a clearer mindset. Black grew up in an orphanage and is no stranger to overcoming adversity. By revealing his secrets to attaining, sustaining, and maintaining sanity, Black shows readers how they too can defy the norm.
In the words of Black, “Keeping your sanity right where it belongs is a full-time job!” He identifies some of the most common patterns that contribute to weakening sanity, such as chaos and self-sabotage, and how to rise above these behaviors. Black instructs his audience on devising a “game plan” to commit to the journey of clarity. “Preservation of Sanity” gives readers the tools to achieve and preserve mental stability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Preservation of Sanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In the beginning, others have said we are all born dumb, naked, and speechless,” writes C.L. Black Jr. “Everything is a learned process; how can it not be, right? Not to say that our chosen or unchosen surroundings are the culprit, but they most certainly play a major role in the foundation or building blocks for our future. Denial is a favorable weapon when someone is challenged regarding behavior that is considered unacceptable. The problem is we sabotage ourselves, falling victim by consciously and unconsciously engaging in self-destructive behavior, making horrible decisions, and dealing poorly with things out of our control. In other words, we set ourselves up to take ourselves out! Not an ideal plan of action that leads to the attainment of true happiness.”
Published by Fulton Books, C.L. Black Jr.’s book breaks down the meaning of true sanity and details the ways that everyday people can achieve a clearer mindset. Black grew up in an orphanage and is no stranger to overcoming adversity. By revealing his secrets to attaining, sustaining, and maintaining sanity, Black shows readers how they too can defy the norm.
In the words of Black, “Keeping your sanity right where it belongs is a full-time job!” He identifies some of the most common patterns that contribute to weakening sanity, such as chaos and self-sabotage, and how to rise above these behaviors. Black instructs his audience on devising a “game plan” to commit to the journey of clarity. “Preservation of Sanity” gives readers the tools to achieve and preserve mental stability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Preservation of Sanity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories