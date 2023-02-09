Diana White’s New Book, "Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1," is a Fictional Tale Based Around the Real Lives of the Hip-Hop Dancing Duo Funkanometry
Aberdeen, MD, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diana White, a loving grandmother who has been a nurse for thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1”: a fictional story that follows the real-life dancing duo of Funkanometry as they attempt to open up their own dance studio and hire two aspiring dance teachers that change their lives.
White writes, “Funkanometry are two young male alternative hip-hop dancers. They were on WOD and AGT. They were attending UCLA. While they were there in LA, they wanted to continue to teach dance like they did in Vancouver Island, Canada. Then they rented a very large space in LA and have it remodeled. Perfect for hip-hop or any style of dance. A place for dance battles. They faced the challenges of dealing with setting up the space, finding students, and facing challenges all new business face. They decided that they could sublet space that they renovated.
“Dani and her best friend Noel talked about how they needed to earn some extra money. They had run a small studio in their hometown, Lewes, Delaware. Living 3,000 miles from home at UCLA. The price of tuition was straining both sets of their parents. Carlow had found out from Noel that she taught dance in her past. Noel and Dani were looking for a studio to hire them. Noel taught jazz, acro, and tap, and Dani taught ballet. Things heated up quickly between the pairs. The girls’ parents were not happy; the romance between the two couples was fun-loving and intensely passionate.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diana White’s book is inspired by the real-life dancing duo Funkanometry, whom the author has bonded over with her grandson while watching their videos together on TikTok. “Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1” is the perfect read for longtime fans of Funkanometry and newcomers alike, who will find a riveting and stirring tale of friendship, hard work, and the group’s desire to make a positive impact on the world and their fans.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
White writes, “Funkanometry are two young male alternative hip-hop dancers. They were on WOD and AGT. They were attending UCLA. While they were there in LA, they wanted to continue to teach dance like they did in Vancouver Island, Canada. Then they rented a very large space in LA and have it remodeled. Perfect for hip-hop or any style of dance. A place for dance battles. They faced the challenges of dealing with setting up the space, finding students, and facing challenges all new business face. They decided that they could sublet space that they renovated.
“Dani and her best friend Noel talked about how they needed to earn some extra money. They had run a small studio in their hometown, Lewes, Delaware. Living 3,000 miles from home at UCLA. The price of tuition was straining both sets of their parents. Carlow had found out from Noel that she taught dance in her past. Noel and Dani were looking for a studio to hire them. Noel taught jazz, acro, and tap, and Dani taught ballet. Things heated up quickly between the pairs. The girls’ parents were not happy; the romance between the two couples was fun-loving and intensely passionate.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diana White’s book is inspired by the real-life dancing duo Funkanometry, whom the author has bonded over with her grandson while watching their videos together on TikTok. “Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1” is the perfect read for longtime fans of Funkanometry and newcomers alike, who will find a riveting and stirring tale of friendship, hard work, and the group’s desire to make a positive impact on the world and their fans.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Funkanometry Goes to UCLA Freshmen Year: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories