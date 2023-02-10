Eneya Jenkins’s New Book, "One Orange for Infinite Roses," is a Compelling Romance Novel Set Amid Violent War in 1992 Former Yugoslavia
Hidden Hills, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eneya Jenkins, who grew up between England, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and California, has completed her most recent book, “One Orange for Infinite Roses”: a gripping and potent novel that introduces Elena, a girl who always keeps to herself and stays on her own path. That is until she starts high school.
Somehow, Elena always thought she knew what she wanted her life to look like but, was never able to calm the ocean of her thoughts to come up with one answer. Isaac, on the other hand, was the boy who lived through chaos effortlessly—the boy who found peace in chaos, who made life look effortless with his good looks, swaying charm, and perfect grades. Everything was as easy as breathing for him—until it wasn’t.
Author Eneya Jenkins was born in London, England, and shortly after, moved to Southern California at the age of three. Her mother is a war refugee from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and during Eneya’s childhood, the culture of her country was deeply rooted in her, so much so that Bosnian was her first language. At the age of two, Eneya began riding horses. What started as a hobby turned into a profession as Eneya began to train and compete with her team of five horses all around the world, winning top classes internationally.
At the age of seventeen, while in her senior year of high school the COVID-19 pandemic struck. With riding being stripped away from social distancing and her competitions left on hold, Eneya turned to writing to keep her mind busy. Little did she know she would be writing her first novel.
Author Eneya Jenkins takes readers into the world of her story, writing, “War is an unforgiving thing. It destroys cities, families—it destroys love. In 1992, in former Yugoslavia, the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina faced war. It was devastating, with countless lives lost by the time it came to an end. What’s more devastating? The lives that became frozen after that moment. No high school sweethearts, no worrying about what you’ll wear on your first date, nothing. Never having their first kiss, never having their first time, never finding their first love. Young kids would soon have to worry about how to hide from danger, if they would have food the next day, or if they would even survive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eneya Jenkins’s book follows Elena and Isaac as their lives change drastically. From the seed of a high school romance grows something much bigger as Isaac and Elena learn to battle their new realities. Will they come out unharmed, or will the war take its toll on souls far too young to experience such as thing?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “One Orange for Infinite Roses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
