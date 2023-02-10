Author Shay Meche’s New Book, "Unexpected Love," is the Story of Two People Broken by Their Pasts But Through Love Find Something Special
Recent release “Unexpected Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shay Meche, is a love story of two hurt people coming together and fighting the odds.
Rayne, LA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shay Meche, a mother of two young kids, actor, and a writer, has completed her new book, “Unexpected Love”: a touching story starring Lane and Rebecca, a pair meeting at a bar and on a chance decide to start a relationship despite their own recent scars, but through passion and chemistry they manage to piece a life together just the two of them, falling in love unexpectedly.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shay Meche’s passionate tale follows their unexpected love through trails and tribulations, from jealous exes returning and trying to come between them, to misunderstandings that threaten to split the pair up, they face many challenges across several years and it’s up to them to see if their love is enough to weather all of these storms.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unexpected Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
