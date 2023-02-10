Author Yader Hernandez’s New Book, "The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real," is a Captivating Work of Young Adult Fiction That Transports Readers to the World of Truecians
Recent release “The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yader Hernandez, invites readers to follow the Truecians as they are transported to another realm where, to overcome, the veil that covers one’s eyes must be removed, and deception no longer rules.
Miami, FL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yader Hernandez has completed his new book, “The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real”: a fascinating work of young adult fiction that takes readers into the world of the Truecians.
Hernandez writes, “One night, two men decided to spend the night fishing, but there were other plans as the wind increased its whistling. The tinkling sounds of the wind chimes gave a loud and erratic singing as trees swayed emitting a mild but disturbing creaking. An odd burbling rumble affected the men’s fettle, similar to the incessant prattle of water boiling in a kettle. Neighborhood outdoor lights flickered and tree branches on the floor began to pounce to the echo of a rhythmic ticker. What had been a rather dull night ripened into a voluptuous sight. No matter what the fright, these two men were determined to fight.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Yader Hernandez’s engaging tale offers an enjoyable immersing experience that reflects eternal values and makes for an enlightening time.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
