Author Yader Hernandez’s New Book, "The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real," is a Captivating Work of Young Adult Fiction That Transports Readers to the World of Truecians

Recent release “The Mighty: Welcome to Town Real,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yader Hernandez, invites readers to follow the Truecians as they are transported to another realm where, to overcome, the veil that covers one’s eyes must be removed, and deception no longer rules.