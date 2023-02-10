Author Bernice Duffy Johnson’s New Book, "The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments," Documents the Lives of the Author and Her Siblings
Recent release “The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bernice Duffy Johnson, is a collection of stories written by Bernice and her siblings and edited together by the author that details each of their lives, trials, and triumphs in order to record the history of a family that rose up from poverty.
Durham, NC, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernice Duffy Johnson, a retired professor and interim provost from North Carolina Central University, and her siblings have completed their new book, “The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments”: a series of stories detailing the lives of the twelve siblings of the Duffy family, their upbringing, and their accomplishments in life.
“Our aim in this book is to present each sibling’s story as they tell it,” writes Johnson. “In reading the different sibling’s accounts, you may notice different relationships and sides of the same story. The accounts may not be congruent because of the times and places in which they occur. We grew up in contrasting times and different places and therefore experienced relationships with our parents and each other in unique ways.”
Johnson continues, “We had an exciting time writing the Duffy-Stith family book, although some probably disliked me for a time when they were trying to get their chapter together with a deadline pending. Yet we gladly share our stories with the hope that others may be inspired and led to write their own.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bernice Duffy Johnson compiles the stories of her and her siblings' lives to craft a family record and share their incredible and inspiring stories with their readers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
