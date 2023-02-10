Author Bernice Duffy Johnson’s New Book, "The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments," Documents the Lives of the Author and Her Siblings

Recent release “The Duffy-Stith Family: From Arkansas Cotton Fields to Global Investments,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bernice Duffy Johnson, is a collection of stories written by Bernice and her siblings and edited together by the author that details each of their lives, trials, and triumphs in order to record the history of a family that rose up from poverty.