Author Evan R. LeClercq’s New Book, "Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Takes Readers Along for an Unforgettable Adventure
Recent release “Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1,” from Covenant Books author Evan R. LeClercq, invites readers to enjoy a world of fantasy, a story of two brothers, and the tales of a half-elf.
North Port, FL, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Evan R. LeClercq has completed his new book, “Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1”: a captivating novel that allows readers to explore a vivid world of fantasy.
Veralucia hasn’t seen dragons in over one hundred years. Yet, even without these threats, the world is still torn apart by the hatred rooted deep in the people there. The humans, elves, and dwarves have had too many wars to forgive the other denizens of their land.
The rift between them was only mended by their common enemy in the sky. With the dragons gone, the nation is at a standstill. Tensions between the people are high even with peace in the land.
Things are shaking up in Veralucia as mankind must contend for the throne, and the different races must work together once again to face the danger which threatens them all.
Author Evan LeClercq is a young author inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, Christopher Paolini, Rick Riordan, and Robert Jordan. He is determined to create a new, fantastic world that will become the next great story—one that will inspire others to write and create for themselves. Evan LeClercq is a writer living in another world, hoping to bring that world to life.
LeClercq draws readers into the world of his story, writing, “In a small town called Dondo, two brothers met in a tavern. Tannor Half-Elven sat across from his half-brother Retchi whom was full human. They shared the same father, but Tannor’s mother was an elf. Tannor was born before his father had married Retchi’s mother. Tannor was tall and muscular, with light brown hair and a beard of the same color. The beard was short, yet it covered his cheeks, lip, and chin. Retchi was shorter and lean with scruffy dark brown hair. They both had hazel-colored eyes. A few years prior, Tannor had gone off to the Elven city in the Great Forest to train in the Elven ways. He had just returned to his hometown and was stopping to see his younger brother.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evan R. LeClercq’s new book invites readers to discover how this riveting tale will unfold.
Readers can purchase “Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
