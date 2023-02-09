Author Larry Lukehart’s New Book, "The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk," is a Fun and Enjoyable Children’s Book with an Educational Purpose
Recent release “The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk,” from Covenant Books author Larry Lukehart, takes young readers through an adventure that teaches them how cells of the body interact when they encounter new things.
Coudersport, PA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry Lukehart has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk”: an engaging and informative children’s story that makes learning about biology exciting.
Author Larry Lukehart was born on February 18, 1992, in the Hillingdon District of London England, while his father was stationed there during the Gulf War. Larry and his family moved back to the states, where he grew up around the love and support of all his extended family in early childhood. Ultimately, his family would move to the quiet town of Coudersport, Pennsylvania, during the Adelphia boom, where Larry attended both elementary and high school, graduating in 2010. During Larry’s senior year of high school, he was tasked with writing a short story for a part of his biology final where he became inspired to create “The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk.”
Larry writes, “General White decided to place Eugene and Poly into a special ops group with team Scorch, Galatic, Cyclone, and Nebula. Their mission was to eliminate anything abnormal that was within a five-hundred centimeter radius surrounding the city of Dominic.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Lukehart’s new book inspires a love of learning in young readers.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Poly Pro and Eugene Euk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
