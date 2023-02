Author Tori Diederich Lundell’s New Book, "Sanded Soul," Follows Klara, a Young Woman Who Must Save the Sandman and Mankind from a Dark Plight Which Threatens the World

Herriman, UT, February 10, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Tori Diederich Lundell, who resides in Herriman, Utah, with her husband and three boys and has worked in the medical field for ten years as a tech ophthalmologist pursuing her passion of helping others, has completed her new book, “Sanded Soul”: a captivating fantasy that finds a cursed god seeking out the aid of a young girl to help free him from his torturous existence.“A harsh punishment is cast upon Morpheus, the god of dreams, by the Night Council,” writes Lundell. “He caused an imbalance in the world and must now roam the earth endlessly as the Sandman. Placing his sanded palm over the eyes of those who sleep, he brings dreams to all who have lost hope during WWII.“Klara, an unexpected visitor from Germany, is somehow able to enter his dreamworld, breaking the lonely chains that bind him. They must find a way to battle the evil that taints the existence of humanity.“Drawn into an adventure of fairy tales and nightmares come true, two very different hearts must work together to face unimaginable horrors.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tori Diederich Lundell’s new book is a whirlwind of adventure and suspense that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. As Klara and Morpheus inch closer to ending the god of dreams’ plight, will they manage to do so, or succumb to their enemies and the dark forces at play?Readers can purchase “Sanded Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.