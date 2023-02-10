Author Tori Diederich Lundell’s New Book, "Sanded Soul," Follows Klara, a Young Woman Who Must Save the Sandman and Mankind from a Dark Plight Which Threatens the World

Recent release “Sanded Soul,” from Covenant Books author Tori Diederich Lundell, is an exhilarating tale centered around the quest of a young woman to help the god of dreams who has been imprisoned to walk the Earth as the Sandman to provide dreams to the hopeless. With a strange ability to enter the Sandman's dream world, Klara is the only one who may be able to lift his curse and save humanity.