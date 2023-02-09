Ruth Lindeck Forman’s New Book, "Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication," is an Enlightening Guide to Connecting with the World and Individual Communities
Recent release “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication,” from Page Publishing author Ruth Lindeck Forman, is an informative and diverse directory of ways to connect to oneself and the world at large.
Woodland Hills, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Lindeck Forman, a communication expert, has completed her new twenty-five-year labor of love, “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication”: an enriching and illuminating collection of conversations and facts that will lead readers to think about the ways that each person positively or negatively responds to the world. The tagline of the book is “You have to be aware to care, and if you care, you are aware.” This promotes well-being, civility, and inclusion.
The Hand-dome is a concept that describes why we each feel, think, act, speak, and write as we do at any given moment. This offers a holistic and enlightened personal inventory of ourselves that promotes understanding and inclusion. A comprehensive section identifies numerous negative lenses that rob us of our best and demean others. The Forman Approach to Identifying Prejudice within Ourselves offers a private and nonjudgmental tool to reduce or erase those debilitating thoughts and replace with uplifting views. These ideas encourage compassion and understanding for the reader and others. Ruth declares each person has the sole right to define who they are. This is best defined by what is in one’s heart and soul as a member of the human race. She also affirms each person has the right to live their dreams and they matter. Ruth reminds us how we can always choose to respond positively or negatively and sensitively or insensitively. Likewise, we choose to honor or dishonor ourselves and others. Our choices are a formative facet of our character and the energy we radiate.
Published by Page Publishing, Ruth Lindeck Forman’s inspirational book hopes to guide readers into a more joyous and comfortable existence. Forman uses an approachable style to help readers through the four distinct sections of her book. These four sections include soul to soul connection, soul to soul communication, soul to soul intercultural communication, and a thorough appendix. Forman uses a light-hearted conversation form, facts, and anecdotes to enlighten, inspire and uplift in hopes that people will be more willing to reach out to each other.
Forman hopes that this book will inspire readers to become empowered. She writes, “The goal is to create a positive communication environment that invites others to enter and benefits you. As minor to major crises arise or days seem to unravel, 'Soul to Soul Connection and Communication' serves as a valuable lifelong guide. Therefore, decency, gratitude, harmony, and inclusion are natural and positive consequences of a diverse human race whose members communicate comfortably, mindfully, and source-connected with each other.” Readers will find comfort, joy, confidence, self-actualization, and community within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this influential work can purchase “Soul to Soul: Connection and Communication” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
