MTS Management Group and Artists Win Five at Independent Music Network Awards
MTS Management is known for fostering musical talent across various genres. With more than 27 total nominations at the 2022 Independent Music Network Awards, the MTS family has won 5 major categories.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A hallmark of musical excellence, MTS Management Group constantly brings talented artists to the forefront of the national and international music scene. From new and aspiring artists to already established and globally renowned icons, the MTS family continues to grow and thrive. With MTS and its artists scoring more than 27 nominations at the 2022 Independent Music Network (IMN) Awards, MTS is now proud to announce its wins across 5 major categories, along with several additional category awards.
With MTS Records (the label arm of MTS) winning the coveted Record Label Of The Year award, "Fluctuating" by Hannyta won in the New Artist Breakout Single category. MTS winners in the Country genre include Pamela Hopkins as Favorite Female Artist, See Your Shadow as Favorite Duo or Band, and "You Gotta Jump In" by Gary Pratt as the Country Breakout Single.
The Independent Music Network is a unique platform created by a team of highly accomplished musicians and passionate music lovers. With an aim to celebrate independent music creators, the network has a prominent presence cross the country. MTS Management Group is grateful for the recognition given to its team.
“As long-time fans and admirers of the IMN, we were excited to be nominated for the first time last year,” says Michael Stover, President of MTS. “To bring home five awards this year is simply amazing. We couldn’t feel more grateful or blessed. Congrats to all the winners!”
Additional category winners include notable artists such as allie Young, DK Davis, Matt Gonzo Roehr, Tommy Rice, Ed Silver, Eileen Carey, Christine Van Hoy, Jim Cartwright, Mark Milovats and Terry Bell.
More details can be seen at http://www.independentmusicnetwork.com
MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. MTS was founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. For more information, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
