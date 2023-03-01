Author Patricia Carson’s New Book, "Meeting Valentino Molina," is an Enthralling Tale That Explores the Savannah Artist’s Life and His Connection to the Author's Family

Recent release “Meeting Valentino Molina,” from Page Publishing author Patricia Carson, is a riveting story that explores the life and times of one of the most prominent artists from Savannah, Georgia, and his work that captured countless people throughout his career. Carson expertly brings to life Molina's world travels and personal struggles, taking readers on an unforgettable journey.