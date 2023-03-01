Author Patricia Carson’s New Book, "Meeting Valentino Molina," is an Enthralling Tale That Explores the Savannah Artist’s Life and His Connection to the Author's Family
Recent release “Meeting Valentino Molina,” from Page Publishing author Patricia Carson, is a riveting story that explores the life and times of one of the most prominent artists from Savannah, Georgia, and his work that captured countless people throughout his career. Carson expertly brings to life Molina's world travels and personal struggles, taking readers on an unforgettable journey.
Savannah, GA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Carson is a composer, scriptwriter, and educator. She earned a Master of Music degree from the University of Oregon and worked in the U.S., Europe, as well in the Middle East. Her new book, “Meeting Valentino Molina: Lifting the Veil on the Incredible Life of a Savannah Artist” is a poignant biography that explores a side of the famed Valentino Molina many have never known about, and explains how the author was first introduced to his work through a connection with her husband’s family.
“Valentino Molina was born in Savannah, Georgia, in 1879. He was a talented and insecure young man whose life took a positive turn when his nude painting Cleopatra caught the attention of two elegant ladies who became his mentors. It then became a colorful roller coaster of events during the volatile late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries,” writes Carson.
Valentino became successful as a portraitist and lived in Canada, Spain, aristocratic London, Gay Paris, and southern France. He was affiliated with royalty, John Singer Sargent, Rudolph Valentino, and other rich and famous notables of the era. His paintings can be found in galleries in Canada, Spain, England, and in private collections here and abroad, as well as at the Telfair Museum in Savannah.
“This is also the story of Molina's art, music, sexuality, the mystery of the naked Cleopatras, and a home renovation that led to the discovery of his past as well as his surprising affiliation with the Gignilliat family of Savannah.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Carson’s captivating tale will leave readers spellbound as she brings to life one of Savannah’s most prominent artists, his work, and his complex and cosmopolitan life story. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Carson weaves a fascinating story that will transport readers back in time and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Meeting Valentino Molina: Lifting the Veil on the Incredible Life of a Savannah Artist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
