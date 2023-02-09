Author Tamra Stokes’s New Book, "Granddad and Me," is a Heartwarming Tale Evoking the Warmth of Family, the Joys of a Summer Road Trip, & the Sweetness of Happy Memories

Recent release “Granddad and Me,” from Page Publishing author Tamra Stokes, is a charming and poignant memoir of family vacations with her grandfather, who taught her to read maps and other life skills on their long drives to visit relatives. As an adult, she lets him know that those memories will forever hold a special place in her heart.