Author Tamra Stokes’s New Book, "Granddad and Me," is a Heartwarming Tale Evoking the Warmth of Family, the Joys of a Summer Road Trip, & the Sweetness of Happy Memories
Recent release “Granddad and Me,” from Page Publishing author Tamra Stokes, is a charming and poignant memoir of family vacations with her grandfather, who taught her to read maps and other life skills on their long drives to visit relatives. As an adult, she lets him know that those memories will forever hold a special place in her heart.
Winston-Salem, NC, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tamra Stokes, a former fourth-grade teacher who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and now lives in North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Granddad and Me”: a sweetly relatable tale of family inspired by the special trips she took with her mother and grandfather when she was a young girl to visit family in Georgia and Alabama.
“Granddad and Me” is a touching memoir of the youngest grandchild reflecting on the special times she experienced with her granddad as they traveled in the car from Ohio to Alabama and Georgia. The grandchild learns how to read paper maps and calculate mileage as they make their yearly journey down south.
Published by Page Publishing, Tamra Stokes’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Granddad and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
