Author Timothy Bruesewitz’s New Book, "I Apologize," is a Fascinating Dive Into the Mind of a Man Who Must Navigate His Inner Turmoil in an Ever-Changing Reality
Recent release “I Apologize,” from Page Publishing author Timothy Bruesewitz, is an eye-opening novel that follows a young man named Tristan as he tries to make sense of the world around him and settle the internal conflict brewing within his mind. No longer sure of his reality and the promises America offers, Tristan finds himself in an ever-confusing life that leaves him questioning his future.
Garland, TX, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Bruesewitz has completed his new book, “I Apologize”: a gripping thrill ride that follows a young man named Tristan as he navigates the world around him and his conflicting inner struggles in his path for contentment.
“‘I Apologize’ is a book about the American Dream being a fallacy and the hurdles one must overcome with that belief system,” writes Bruesewitz. “If contentment can be drawn by the perceived attributes one strives for, Tristan must be the happiest man alive. However, the battle between reality and the constant dialog that continues between his two temples, Tristan is anything but joyful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Bruesewitz’s captivating tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they experience the world through Tristan’s eyes, and the dissolution of all he thought was reality. Raw and thought-provoking, this character-driven drama will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Apologize” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
