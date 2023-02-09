Author Timothy Bruesewitz’s New Book, "I Apologize," is a Fascinating Dive Into the Mind of a Man Who Must Navigate His Inner Turmoil in an Ever-Changing Reality

Recent release “I Apologize,” from Page Publishing author Timothy Bruesewitz, is an eye-opening novel that follows a young man named Tristan as he tries to make sense of the world around him and settle the internal conflict brewing within his mind. No longer sure of his reality and the promises America offers, Tristan finds himself in an ever-confusing life that leaves him questioning his future.