Author Micah Christopher’s New Book, "The Nightmare Trip," is a Riveting Drama Following a Grieving Man on a Quest to Recapture the Love He Has so Tragically Lost

Recent release “The Nightmare Trip,” from Page Publishing author Micah Christopher, is a spellbinding work of paranormal fiction following a grieving man on a dark adventure that will change his world forever. Cyrus Schwartz is drawn into a sinister realm after a year of mourning the tragic death of his girlfriend, self-imposed isolation, and substance abuse; is the voice calling to him truly his beloved, or is it something entirely more sinister, from which he might never return?