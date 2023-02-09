Author Micah Christopher’s New Book, "The Nightmare Trip," is a Riveting Drama Following a Grieving Man on a Quest to Recapture the Love He Has so Tragically Lost
Recent release “The Nightmare Trip,” from Page Publishing author Micah Christopher, is a spellbinding work of paranormal fiction following a grieving man on a dark adventure that will change his world forever. Cyrus Schwartz is drawn into a sinister realm after a year of mourning the tragic death of his girlfriend, self-imposed isolation, and substance abuse; is the voice calling to him truly his beloved, or is it something entirely more sinister, from which he might never return?
New York, NY, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Micah Christopher, a native of Mansfield, Ohio, where he lives and writes, has completed his new book, “The Nightmare Trip”: a gripping and potent saga that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Cyrus Schwartz is reeling from the loss of his longtime girlfriend, Angelica, after she was killed in a horrendous car accident. One year after her death, Cyrus awakens to discover he can hear her voice calling to him, beckoning him to go out and find her... and soon decides to follow every word. It would be a decision that would forever alter his life, and the entire world.
Was this his beloved Angelica returned to him after all this time, or something more sinister? Was this voice what it claimed to be? Or was he simply hallucinating, having driven himself mad during his dark year of self-isolation and abuse of illicit substances?
Following the voice in his head, Cyrus embarks on a road trip—a trip of unknown length or destination—in order to be reunited...a trip with many pitstops and infinite dangers along the way.
A nightmare trip.
Published by Page Publishing, Micah Christopher’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Nightmare Trip" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
