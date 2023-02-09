Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Cryptid Angel," is a Spellbinding Work of Supernatural Fantasy Weaving a Tale of Mystery, Betrayal, and Romance for Avid Fiction Readers

Recent release “Cryptid Angel,” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton is a riveting story introducing Chloe Mahoney, a happily married mother of one who was looking forward to a weekend getaway with her husband at the remote cabin she inherited from her grandfather. When she is betrayed in the most brutal possible way, she is saved by a giant and terrifying creature who turns her world upside down and changes her life forever.