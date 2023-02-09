Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Cryptid Angel," is a Spellbinding Work of Supernatural Fantasy Weaving a Tale of Mystery, Betrayal, and Romance for Avid Fiction Readers
Recent release “Cryptid Angel,” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton is a riveting story introducing Chloe Mahoney, a happily married mother of one who was looking forward to a weekend getaway with her husband at the remote cabin she inherited from her grandfather. When she is betrayed in the most brutal possible way, she is saved by a giant and terrifying creature who turns her world upside down and changes her life forever.
Owensville, MO, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renee Barton, a longtime enthusiast of all things supernatural, has completed her new book, “Cryptid Angel”: a gripping and potent fantasy that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Chloe Mahoney’s Native American heritage has always given her plenty of insight into the realms of mysticism and folklore ever since she was a little girl. And although her grandpa told her many wild and unbelievable tales claiming them to be true, she sometimes found his mystical, fanatical stories to be quite dubious. Nothing could ever prepare her for the most extraordinary encounter of her entire life while deer hunting one early fall morning. And along with this most unexpected, absolutely terrifying encounter, her entire life, along with her own personal perception of the world as she knows it, will be forever changed. Sometimes you may think that someone is completely out of their mind when they tell you something that’s beyond belief, but is it really just nonsense, or are they telling you the actual truth and nothing less? Maybe you should give them the benefit of the doubt because you may get your own taste of their world if something so bizarre and unfathomable happens to you!
Published by Page Publishing, Renee Barton’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fantasy fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cryptid Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
