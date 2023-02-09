Author Kellene Adams’s New Book "Deseray" is a Gripping Tale of a Young Woman Who Vows to Bring Harmony to Her Creation Known as the Three Lands, No Matter the Challenge
Recent release “Deseray,” from Page Publishing author Kellene Adams, is a captivating tale that centers around Deseray and her band of allies as they try their best to bring peace to their land in any way possible. As the true enemy of The Three Lands is slowly revealed, Deseray will be forced to summon her courage and dethrone the tyrant before even more destruction and chaos can be sown.
Taylorsville, UT, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kellene Adams, a loving wife and mother who enjoys spending time with her family and friends while not working or writing, has completed her new book, “Deseray”: a riveting fantasy that follows a strong warrior as searches for the true enemy of her homeland and prepares to wage war upon them with her allies.
“Deseray Ratona has lived for centuries fighting and protecting the land in which she created; The Three Lands,” writes Adams. “Following her beliefs, and her experiences throughout the past, she uses her strengths to ensure its survival. Whether it’s helping with raiders, or keeping the kingdom running, she is there to protect her home. After finishing an investigation for the Elven Lands, Deseray is surprised to find that Colt’s soldiers are not only looking for her, but a mysterious man on the run is searching for her as well. When she finds the runaway, bad things begin to happen to her. Eventually, the truth catches up to reveal that these events are brought to her by an enigmatic man from a foreign land that desires her homeland. With this threat revealed, Deseray has to escort two new allies to the Elven Lands, to speak with Land Ruler Aleen to enlist their help against the foreign invader. Along her journey, she forms an alliance with an improbable ally, the man responsible for her daughter’s death.
“Many things are told to her during their journey to the Elven Lands, including details pertaining to her daughter’s passing. Her past seems to follow her into the Elven Lands when she is reunited with her oldest and dearest friend, Uky. Memories of her past bring clues as to who, or why, a foreign land over the Glaital Mountains and through the Forzer Desert would want to take over her lands; and as to how they got here. With this revelation, the true traitor of The Three Lands is uncovered, and that is when their plan begins to form. Deseray, and her friends, set out to annihilate this new threat; and to restore her beloved one of three lands, the Relika Land, back to its once prestigious and prosperous glory by dethroning its current ruler.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kellene Adams’s enthralling tale is an incredible, fast-paced adventure set in a fully realized fantasy world populated with unforgettable characters. With danger and suspense lurking around every turn, Deseray and her allies must act quickly in order to circumvent their true enemy, or risk losing their homeland and all they’ve ever known. Adams takes readers on a compelling journey through her imagination, leaving them on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Deseray” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
