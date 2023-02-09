Author Kellene Adams’s New Book "Deseray" is a Gripping Tale of a Young Woman Who Vows to Bring Harmony to Her Creation Known as the Three Lands, No Matter the Challenge

Recent release “Deseray,” from Page Publishing author Kellene Adams, is a captivating tale that centers around Deseray and her band of allies as they try their best to bring peace to their land in any way possible. As the true enemy of The Three Lands is slowly revealed, Deseray will be forced to summon her courage and dethrone the tyrant before even more destruction and chaos can be sown.