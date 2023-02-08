Matcha Design Takes Gold at 20th Annual SIAA
Advertisers in the service industry covet Service Industry Advertising (SIA) Awards. In 2023, Matcha Design took home ten SIAA awards.
Tulsa, OK, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Though the SIAA received around 1,200 entries this year, only 258 were selected with the prestigious honor of winning. Matcha Design was one of those talented winners featured this year, taking home ten awards. Each entry was reviewed for its creativity, quality, execution, appeal to consumers, and breakthrough advertising content.
"We are proud to have received nearly 10% of the awards which were given out by SIAA this year," Matcha Design founder Chris Lo beamed. "We work hard to make sure that we give our clients something they can be proud of."
SIAA is the only award that specifically recognizes advertising achievements within the service industry. Since most other advertising awards encompass consumer goods and tangible products, SIAA offers a unique opportunity for those in the service industry to stand out and get the recognition they deserve. This year, SIA Awards were given in 48 categories within 8 groups.
Matcha was pleased to earn five gold, one silver, two bronze, and two merit awards:
Gold – Website | Anthem Business Solutions Heartland Promo
Gold – Website | Payn Kyller Records Website
Gold – Logo/Letterhead Design | Payn Kyller Records
Gold – Logo/Letterhead Design | Trust Based Parenting Logo
Gold – Logo/Letterhead Design | SF Legal Group Logo
Silver – Logo/Letterhead Design | Thea Lissi Logo
Bronze – Website | Pro Office Furniture Website
Bronze – Website | Thea Lissi Website
Merit – Logo/Letterhead Design | Consolidated Communications LEVEL UP Logo
Merit – Website | Southern Hills Baptist Church Website
Matcha Design has an established history of winning SIAA awards since 2010 – they've consistently won every year since they first entered, and prior to this year's announcement, had won 191 awards. With this year's wins, they've won a total of over 200 awards to date for installations, imprinted materials, and more. They received the most prestigious SIAA Best of Show honors in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2020.
Matcha Design's total wins since 2010 are:
Best of Show – 5
Gold – 86
Silver – 40
Bronze – 29
Merit – 41
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
