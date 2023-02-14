New Book Examines the Rich History of Hiking
"Ramble On: How Hiking Became One of the Most Popular Outdoor Activities" in the World expands on the first broad historical overview of hiking
Knoxville, TN, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- How did hiking evolve from the upper-class European sport of alpinism and the publication of an English travel guide, into an activity that now has millions of participants all over the world? What roles did the Industrial Revolution play in the development of hiking as a major pastime?
Jeff Doran answers these, and many other key questions. The second edition of his book, Ramble On, chronicles hiking’s roots in alpinism and mountaineering, the societal trends that fostered its growth, some of the early hikers from the nineteenth century, the first trails built specifically for recreational hiking, the formation of the first hiking clubs, as well as the evolution of hiking gear and apparel. The book also includes several anecdotal stories of trail development in some of our oldest and most iconic national parks, as well as the peculiar traditions of some of the early hiking clubs. The book also discusses the mores of the Victorian Era, which dictated what women could and could not wear while hiking. In fact, Doran remarked that “One of the most compelling stories I found was the apparel women were forced to wear during the Victorian Era, and the danger those fashion standards posed to women who dared to venture into the mountains.”
Praise for the first edition: “Doran weaves the social, cultural, industrial, and political milieu into this fascinating history. Amusing, astonishing, and sometimes alarming anecdotes .. make this a fascinating and significant account of the history of hiking." -Priscilla Estes, Appalachian Footnotes, Winter 2018-2019, Delaware Valley Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club
The book is now available on Amazon.
About the Author:
Jeff Doran grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now resides in East Tennessee. A graduate of Xavier University, Jeff worked in marketing for several years before starting his own online hiking trail guide business. After decades of hiking in America's national parks, he founded HikinginGlacier.com, RockyMountainHikingTrails.com and TetonHikingTrails.com, which provide detailed trail information. In addition to being an avid hiker and a history buff, Jeff is also an avid cyclist.
