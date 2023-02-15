Black Film, Black Voices
Tulsa, OK, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 3rd Annual Greenwood Film Festival is here. The big event is back again, taking place August 2-6, 2023, with a new slate of black films and workshops curated for film lovers, film makers, and all the above. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Greenwood Film Festival loves to highlight black local and international talent who voice the truth and push the culture forward through film and storytelling.
The festival is spearheaded by filmmaker, Dennis "Yahuchasad" Delemar, who for the Inaugural festival shot and produced the Tulsa-made movie Black Wall Street: American Nightmare. His experiences as a black filmmaker and passion for true storytelling propelled him to create a space that would nurture the minds and hands of black creatives within and outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It's bigger than any individual. This film festival can really fill the drought that has happened in black film and welcomes everyone to share in it who sees the lack just as I have," said Dennis.
Last year, audiences enjoyed over 20 movies from rising local filmmakers such as Kameron McQueen, Stephanie Alecia Rose, and Sneak the Poet, among others. Films showcased the freedom of finding your voice through the different perspectives across the black experience such as in the eyes of black Lawyers and the modern day Tuskegee airmen, land justice and much more.
Connections were made, stories were shared, and this year will be no different. Just as a building starts at its foundation, the film festival is calling all builders to join the movement and to be apart of the change they want to see. So stay tuned for upcoming ticket packages, events, times, and so much more.
For more information, visit greenwoodfilmfestival.com or stay connected through their social media on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at the same name.
