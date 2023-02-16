Jr Prosperity Partners Expands Support for Newly Announced Shared Equity Home Buyer Helper Scheme
JR Prosperity Partners looks forward to helping even more people achieve their dream of homeownership. This scheme aims to help more people reach the property ladder earlier and make their financial dreams a reality.
Parramatta, Australia, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JR Prosperity Partners is thrilled to announce this latest news. The company is supporting all residents of New South Wales in buying property as part of the Shared Equity Home Buyer Helper scheme, which the state government recently announced. This scheme aims to help more people reach the property ladder earlier and make their financial dreams a reality. This news announcement was released by the state government last 23rd January 2023.
The NSW Government's Shared Equity Home Buyer Helper initiative is designed to make it easier for qualified home buyers to buy their own home with as little as a 2% deposit. Under the scheme, the administration will fund a proportion of the purchase amount of a property in exchange for an equivalent interest in the property. The contribution can be up to 40% or 30%, depending on whether it is a new or existing home.
To be eligible for the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme in NSW, buyers must:
-An annual income of up to $90,000 for singles and $120,000 combined if buying with a partner.
-Be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.
-Not have owned property before.
These requirements are subject to change, and it is essential to keep up to date with any announced State and Federal Governments. Once approved, the next step is to arrange finance with a participating lender approved by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC). This lender will provide a loan of up to 95% of the property purchase price.
To learn more about the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme in NSW, don't hesitate to contact the local state Government office, speak to a qualified financial advisor, or contact JR Prosperity.
JR Prosperity Partners believe everyone should have access to the resources they need to get onto property ownership. Make this process as straightforward and stress-free as possible, and enjoy becoming a homeowner.
Excited to see this new scheme and looking forward to helping more people in New South Wales realise their dreams of owning a home.
Contact
Gelyn Domingo
1300 522 562
www.jrprosperity.com.au
