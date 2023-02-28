WinUI is Now the Default UI Technology for Advanced Installer
Craiova, Romania, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On January 2023, Advanced Installer released the first product update of the year: a brand new design of the Start Page, sharing the most recent design trends and tech advances.
The Advanced Installer Start Page UI revamp is based on WinUI technology and brings improved navigation, a redesigned layout, and enhanced visuals to improve the application's overall user experience.
What changes were made to the Advanced Installer Start Page?
This redesign offers a more convenient and user-friendly experience than ever before while preserving all of the functions and capabilities that were already available.
Search Filter
With the redesigned Search Filter, users can quickly identify Advanced Installer project features. It can be found in the top left corner.
Collapsible Categories
The new style has streamlined navigation represented by four primary categories, making it easy for users to identify the type of project they're looking for.
Creating an Empty Project
The option to build a new project from scratch is now accessible in the "MSI Installer," under the "New" category. As usual, it can then be selected the Advanced Installer preferred edition.
When Did the WinUI Migration Begin for Advanced Installer?
The modernization process started the minute the Advanced Installer team became aware that the WinUI technology had reached a point where it could be applied.
Since 2021, Advanced Installer has been leveraging WinUI technology to let clients create modern setup installers directly from the Advanced Installer drag-and-drop GUI or by using the predefined WinUI themes.
However, the quick response to WinUI technology led Advanced Installer to not only provide modern installers that are up-to-date, but also to leverage them to improve the Advanced Installer user interface.
This decision occurred at the same time as the announcement that the technology known as HTMLayout will reach the end of life and stop product and security updates. Since Advanced Installer relied on it for the majority of its functionality, the team wanted to make sure they are ahead of the game.
Advanced Installer highly values security, so it went for a more complex and established UI technology.
This change is part of the goal to advance the setup installer's user interface, as well as the technology that engineers use to develop and personalize their setup installers.
The Advanced Installer team is excited to see how their users embrace the new look and technology, and look forward to growing with their feedback.
Advanced Installer, which debuted in 2003, established itself as a market leader in application packaging by allowing software developers and IT professionals to package and deliver applications in Windows format in an easy and secure manner.
More information available at advancedinstaller.com.
The Advanced Installer Start Page UI revamp is based on WinUI technology and brings improved navigation, a redesigned layout, and enhanced visuals to improve the application's overall user experience.
What changes were made to the Advanced Installer Start Page?
This redesign offers a more convenient and user-friendly experience than ever before while preserving all of the functions and capabilities that were already available.
Search Filter
With the redesigned Search Filter, users can quickly identify Advanced Installer project features. It can be found in the top left corner.
Collapsible Categories
The new style has streamlined navigation represented by four primary categories, making it easy for users to identify the type of project they're looking for.
Creating an Empty Project
The option to build a new project from scratch is now accessible in the "MSI Installer," under the "New" category. As usual, it can then be selected the Advanced Installer preferred edition.
When Did the WinUI Migration Begin for Advanced Installer?
The modernization process started the minute the Advanced Installer team became aware that the WinUI technology had reached a point where it could be applied.
Since 2021, Advanced Installer has been leveraging WinUI technology to let clients create modern setup installers directly from the Advanced Installer drag-and-drop GUI or by using the predefined WinUI themes.
However, the quick response to WinUI technology led Advanced Installer to not only provide modern installers that are up-to-date, but also to leverage them to improve the Advanced Installer user interface.
This decision occurred at the same time as the announcement that the technology known as HTMLayout will reach the end of life and stop product and security updates. Since Advanced Installer relied on it for the majority of its functionality, the team wanted to make sure they are ahead of the game.
Advanced Installer highly values security, so it went for a more complex and established UI technology.
This change is part of the goal to advance the setup installer's user interface, as well as the technology that engineers use to develop and personalize their setup installers.
The Advanced Installer team is excited to see how their users embrace the new look and technology, and look forward to growing with their feedback.
Advanced Installer, which debuted in 2003, established itself as a market leader in application packaging by allowing software developers and IT professionals to package and deliver applications in Windows format in an easy and secure manner.
More information available at advancedinstaller.com.
Contact
Advanced InstallerContact
Dicu Bianca Maria
+1 650 963 5574
https://www.advancedinstaller.com
Dicu Bianca Maria
+1 650 963 5574
https://www.advancedinstaller.com
Categories