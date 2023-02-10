DecenterAds Unveils Top Trends in In-Game Advertising for 2023 and Beyond
DecenterAds, a company that provides Supply Side Platform for partners from all over the world, released an analysis of the prospects of in-game advertising for 2023 and the following years. The trends indicate the growing demand on in-game advertising as a result of the increasing popularity of video games and the overall growth of the gaming industry.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The in-game advertising market is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030, according to Allied Market Research data.
Ads in games have become a valuable and effective advertising channel for businesses of all sizes, due to a large and engaged audience that spends a significant amount of time playing games, investments in the sector, and an immersive advertising experience that is less intrusive than other forms of advertising. In-game advertising has evolved to include a variety of different formats, such as playable ads, rewarded ads, offerwalls, interstitial ads, and banners, each with its own unique benefits and challenges.
According to DecenterAds analysis, the future of metaverse experiences is gaining momentum in 2023 with the widespread adoption of 5G networks that bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, along with the gaming-centric Gen Z population. Personalized and targeted advertising is playing a key role in the ongoing "App-ocalypse" where users are seeking highly-relevant and customized experiences. In-game advertising is not left behind and is evolving to match the immersive quality of the games themselves. Interactive and engaging ads, such as playable and rewarded video ads, are becoming more widespread. Advertisers are exploring ways to seamlessly integrate their advertisements into the gaming experience, making them more contextually relevant to players. Esports is also emerging as a valuable platform for brands to connect with and engage their audience, offering a unique and highly-involved target audience for advertisers.
In-game advertising is set to continue its growth trajectory, providing advertisers with a powerful and effective way to reach and engage with their target audience.
Advertising specialists can visit DecenterAds Blog for more insights on key in-game advertising trends and other valuable industry topics.
