Loveforce International Releases New Valentine’s Day Singles
On Friday, February 10th, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles for Valentine's Day.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 10th, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles just in time for Valentine’s Day. The three new singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon and inRchild. The three songs will be in three different music genres. One will be R&B / Soul, another will be Soft Rock and a third will be Spiritual Pop.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Good Lovin’ and Hot Chicken Wings.” It is in the Soul music genre. Lyrically, the song is on the subject of food and romance. This song uses well cooked Soul Food as a vehicle to talk about the subject matter. The song is an upbeat with slow burning instrumentation in spots and tasty guitar licks and deep sax sprinkled into the recipe.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Everything Is Beautiful.” The song is happy. Beyond that, it is joyful and it is spiritual. It's about the joy of living and the love of God. It is done simply with an acoustic guitar playing the chords and one voice singing the melody. The song is pure, in its intention and uncluttered in its delivery.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Maybe That’s Love.” It is a soft hard rock song. It has keyboards, drum, bass and a metallic edge guitar licks. It is upbeat with a childlike voice screaming the lyrics in a sing-song way. It the combination of these unusual elements that makes the song memorable.
“We are delivering three completely different love songs for Valentine’s Day this year,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a soulful love song, a spiritual love song and a rocking love song,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
