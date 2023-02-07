Author Gramma Smokey’s New Book, "Chasing the Wilderness," is an Evocative Memoir of Years Spent on and Around Horses in Her Native California and Beyond
Recent release “Chasing the Wilderness,” from Page Publishing author Gramma Smokey, is an engaging memoir of her years working with horses in a variety of roles, from training former racehorses to become calm mounts for casual riders to blazing and maintaining miles of trails throughout the Pacific Northwest.
New York, NY, February 07, 2023 -- Gramma Smokey, a self-described old trail rider, has completed her new book, "Chasing the Wilderness": a fascinating glimpse into the life and adventures of a trail and pack horse rider in the pristine wilderness areas of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
The author shares, “These short stories are all true lifetime experiences and adventure, and I am grateful that I was able to have them. I want to take others on the trail with me in this book.
“From the age of twelve, I worked with a packhorse string in Southern California and later with my own string in the Pacific Northwest. I also worked with a fire ranger, and that’s where I got the nickname 'Smokey.'
“When I wasn’t working, I was back there, just enjoying the peace and quiet of the wilderness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gramma Smokey’s engrossing book is an entertaining reflection on a life on horseback in the late twentieth century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chasing the Wilderness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
