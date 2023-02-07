Author Gramma Smokey’s New Book, "Chasing the Wilderness," is an Evocative Memoir of Years Spent on and Around Horses in Her Native California and Beyond

Recent release “Chasing the Wilderness,” from Page Publishing author Gramma Smokey, is an engaging memoir of her years working with horses in a variety of roles, from training former racehorses to become calm mounts for casual riders to blazing and maintaining miles of trails throughout the Pacific Northwest.