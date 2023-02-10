Author Donna Ann’s New Book, "Safe and Sound," is a Poignant Yet Heartwarming Story of Finding Comfort After the Pain of Loss for Young Readers
Recent release “Safe and Sound,” from Page Publishing author Donna Ann, is a touching and charmingly illustrated children’s story introducing a hermit crab who befriends another crab who has suffered the loss of his father. Through their experiences together, they learn to find solace in the wake of grief, and offer an important message of comfort and hope for others.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Ann, a devoted mother of two and longtime advocate for children in many different capacities, has completed her new book, “Safe and Sound”: an uplifting work inspired by a desire to help her own children as well as others cope with family tragedy.
“Safe and Sound” takes the reader on the journey of a little hermit crab who finds peace and comfort after grief.
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Ann’s engrossing book is a wonderful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Safe and Sound” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Safe and Sound” takes the reader on the journey of a little hermit crab who finds peace and comfort after grief.
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Ann’s engrossing book is a wonderful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Safe and Sound” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories