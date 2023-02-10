Author Donna Ann’s New Book, "Safe and Sound," is a Poignant Yet Heartwarming Story of Finding Comfort After the Pain of Loss for Young Readers

Recent release “Safe and Sound,” from Page Publishing author Donna Ann, is a touching and charmingly illustrated children’s story introducing a hermit crab who befriends another crab who has suffered the loss of his father. Through their experiences together, they learn to find solace in the wake of grief, and offer an important message of comfort and hope for others.