Author Gregory Roberts’s New Book, "Broken Vows," Follows a Nun Who Feels Herself Being Pulled in a New Direction by a Desire to Explore What Lies Beyond Her Current Life

Recent release “Broken Vows,” from Page Publishing author Gregory Roberts, is the fascinating story of a nun named Meg who, after beating breast cancer, realizes there may be more in life that she longs to experience. When she suddenly feels herself wanting a romantic relationship with a friend, Meg will have to decide which way she wants her life to go as she questions the vows she made long ago.