Author Gregory Roberts’s New Book, "Broken Vows," Follows a Nun Who Feels Herself Being Pulled in a New Direction by a Desire to Explore What Lies Beyond Her Current Life
Recent release “Broken Vows,” from Page Publishing author Gregory Roberts, is the fascinating story of a nun named Meg who, after beating breast cancer, realizes there may be more in life that she longs to experience. When she suddenly feels herself wanting a romantic relationship with a friend, Meg will have to decide which way she wants her life to go as she questions the vows she made long ago.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Roberts, a retired teacher of history and astronomy who later worked with individuals who were mentally disabled, has completed his new book, “Broken Vows”: a moving story of a nun who, following a cancer diagnosis, realizes there may be more to life beyond her life as a sister.
“Meg Flanagan had faithfully served the Lord as a nun for the Sisters of Saint Joseph for more than twenty-five years,” writes Roberts. “She enjoyed a spiritual peace that was unparalleled. Meg taught high school biology for an impoverished Catholic school in Newark, New Jersey. Life seemed perfect, until she ‘got sick.’ That was the catchphrase the faculty used. Only those closest to her knew she had cancer. She beat her breast cancer, but she came back to school with a restless soul. Was there more to life than the only world she knew?
“Karch Kummen was a vibrant, younger teacher who invited the Sisters to his family's Pocono Mountain cabin for a winter getaway while he and his parents skied. Meg asked Karch if he could teach her to ski. He held her close as together they skied down the mountain. Months later, after a meeting, she admitted to Karch in an empty classroom that she wished she had someone to kiss.
“Meg was slowly being seduced. It was not a physical seduction, but one that was emotional. He showed her a wonderful life beyond the walls of her convent she had never experienced. Karch invited her to his family's oceanfront beach house. There, he took her on fast amusement rides, a boogie board, sailing, and on a bike trip. He also kept her safe when a hurricane hit the Jersey coast.
“However, with that emotional seduction inevitably came a slow, physical seduction. Did Meg have the strength of heart to finally resist the world he offered, or did she have the weakness of the flesh and would eventually succumb to Karch? Only time would tell.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Roberts’s riveting tale explores the deep passionate romance that slowly begins to burn between two friends who never thought such a connection could be possible. Expertly paced and character-driven, Roberts weaves an intricate story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, leaving them on the edge of their seats until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Broken Vows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
