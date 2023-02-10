Author Julian Harvey’s New Book, "Virgin in the Veins," is a Compelling Novel That Introduces a Bright and Attractive Young Man Named Cayleb Palmer
Recent release “Virgin in the Veins,” from Page Publishing author Julian Harvey, is a captivating novel that centers around Cayleb Palmer, who is truly adored by many in his Memphis hometown. He is in a tangled web of popularity, priority, and peer pressure on his life path.
Memphis, TN, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julian Harvey, an author, screenwriter, actor, and poet from the city of Memphis, has completed his new book, “Virgin in the Veins”: a gripping and potent novel that follows the journey of Cayleb Palmer.
Author Julian Harvey’s interest is suspense/thriller and fiction storytelling. For someone who dwelled for a short period in his vehicle, that was his only way to seek out peace and understanding of every adversary thrown his way. Julian never thought he would write novels that showcase real-world issues that he, along with his peers, faces.
Julian writes, “This is the peak of his reality. He is a twenty-three-year-old headstrong upperclassman who has a TA position for two advanced courses, the co-captain for the KAPPA ALPHA PSI, the list goes on. As bright as he is, he inspires every individual who comes into his path. He is on the road to valedictorian, the most likely to succeed great measures of life; anybody would be expedient for a friendship.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julian Harvey’s intriguing tale follows Cayleb as more distractions such as seduction and manipulation begin to deteriorate his reputation as a respectable person. The twenty-three-year-old individual must seek redemption with himself along with the people closest to him to expose the disturbing intentions of his lustful neighbor who is closer to him than he thinks.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Virgin in the Veins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
