Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment," is a Comprehensive Bible Study for Home Groups & on the Book of Acts Chapters 21-28
Recent release “ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a precept Bible study that will guide your home group through the conclusion of Acts, where the Apostle Paul’s false imprisonment sets off a Christian explosion that spreads throughout the Roman empire.
Thornton, CO, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Robert Gomez, a retired software engineer, who loves Jesus and came to the Lord later in life, has completed his new book, “ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment”: a verse-by-verse study for home groups on the last eight chapters of Acts, where Apostle Paul evangelized the entire Roman Empire while imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Paul never wasted a moment to share the good news of Jesus Christ, no matter his circumstances, and neither should we.
Ralph has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years and sharing them with his home group and church family. At the urging of his friends, Ralph assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time.
Ralph writes, “This book has been written specifically for home groups and is divided into 8 weekly lessons. Each lesson should take approximately 60-70 minutes to complete and will challenge the reader to probe deep into God’s word. Each study contains comprehensive commentaries and answers for the application questions. Therefore, you don’t need to be an expert on the Bible to facilitate a group, you just need to have a desire to draw closer to God and to other believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s new book is the third Bible study in a series on the book of Acts and concludes with God using Paul’s faithfulness to spread the Gospel throughout the Roman Empire despite his circumstances.
Readers can purchase “ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
