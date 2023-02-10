Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment," is a Comprehensive Bible Study for Home Groups & on the Book of Acts Chapters 21-28

Recent release “ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a precept Bible study that will guide your home group through the conclusion of Acts, where the Apostle Paul’s false imprisonment sets off a Christian explosion that spreads throughout the Roman empire.