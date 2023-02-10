Author Brenda Davis’s New Book, "Love’s Redemption," is a Poignant Story About Recognizing and Accepting the Love and Blessings That God Provides His Faithful Children

Recent release “Love’s Redemption,” from Covenant Books author Brenda Davis, is a riveting tale of a divorced single mother whose daughter is struck in a hit and run accident after moving to find a fresh start. Following this event, she grows close with a widowed doctor who witnessed the incident but is hesitant to give in to her strong feelings for him despite her daughter's encouragement.