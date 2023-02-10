Author Brenda Davis’s New Book, "Love’s Redemption," is a Poignant Story About Recognizing and Accepting the Love and Blessings That God Provides His Faithful Children
Recent release “Love’s Redemption,” from Covenant Books author Brenda Davis, is a riveting tale of a divorced single mother whose daughter is struck in a hit and run accident after moving to find a fresh start. Following this event, she grows close with a widowed doctor who witnessed the incident but is hesitant to give in to her strong feelings for him despite her daughter's encouragement.
Caldwell, ID, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Davis, a small business owner, entrepreneur, homemaker, and proud grandmother of two, has completed her new book, “Love’s Redemption”: a captivating story of a single mother and her daughter whose lives are changed forever through a tragic accident that brings a stranger sent from God into their lives.
“Nancy Blackwell and her daughter, Sarah, were starting a new life,” writes Davis. “One that would be free from all the bad memories of a failed marriage. Moving in with Nancy’s sister was the first chapter. But Sarah getting hit by a hit-and-run driver was not part of the plan at all! Where was God when she needed him the most? Just because there was a handsome doctor who saw the whole thing didn’t mean that God was there all the time, did it?
“After losing his wife and young daughter to a drunk driver, Marc Carter couldn’t believe he was seeing another little girl laying unresponsive on the pavement from a hit-and-run! Praying the entire time, he rushed to her side. He was determined with God’s help that this little girl would live to grow up!
“Sarah knew God had told her everything was going to be all right with her mommy. And when God said something, she knew he never forgot a promise. When she saw Dr. Angel, Sarah knew God was right, and she was determined her mommy would love God again as soon as Sarah could get her to see the angel in her life was straight from heaven!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda Davis’s new book will take readers on an incredible journey that reveals how life, and love, are possible following tragedy through faith in the Lord. Expertly paced and character-driven, Davis will have readers on the edge of their seats, desperate to discover if Nancy will finally realize all that God has sent to her before it is too late.
Readers can purchase “Love's Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
