Author Rev. Luis Vendrell’s New Book, "From Rags to His Riches," is a Heartfelt Account of How the Author Turned His Life Around Through Faith, Determination, & the Lord
Recent release “From Rags to His Riches: When Your Purpose Is Greater than Your Brokenness!” from Covenant Books author Rev. Luis Vendrell, is a captivating memoir that explores how the author climbed his way out of a life of poverty, drugs, and violence by discovering the Lord and placing his trust in Him, later answering His call to serve.
Orlando, FL, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Luis Vendrell, an associate pastor in New Jersey, a public speaker, life coach apologist, and Bible teacher who holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University, has completed his new book, “From Rags to His Riches: When Your Purpose Is Greater than Your Brokenness!”: a profound and moving true story that recounts how the author pulled himself up from a childhood of poverty towards the light of the Lord to receive His blessings.
“‘From Rags to His Riches: When Your Purpose Is Greater than Your Brokenness! (A True Story)’ is a story about how I came from the devil’s armpit to loving arms of a Savior!” writes Rev. Vendrell. “Growing up, I lived in poverty while dealing with drugs, gangs, constant violence, and no hope for life whatsoever. It led me to believe this was the hand I was dealt and there was nothing else for me. Growing up in the environment I did certainly gave me the impression that life does not get any better. As I started to put my trust in God and began to slowly surrender my brokenness to God, I started to see His riches begin to cover me in my life. I went from the devil’s armpit to God’s riches by following Him, listening to Him, and trusting in Him. Once I did that, I was able to see and experience the full power, favor, and blessings of God in my life. That is how I went from rags to His riches.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev. Luis Vendrell’s new book is a stirring look at the incredible gifts one can find when they place their faith and lives in His hands. By sharing this deeply personal and honest story, Rev. Vendrell hopes to encourage readers to strengthen their own relationships with God, and come to know that through the Lord, all things can be made possible.
Readers can purchase “From Rags to His Riches: When Your Purpose Is Greater than Your Brokenness!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
