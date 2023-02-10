Author Rev. Luis Vendrell’s New Book, "From Rags to His Riches," is a Heartfelt Account of How the Author Turned His Life Around Through Faith, Determination, & the Lord

Recent release “From Rags to His Riches: When Your Purpose Is Greater than Your Brokenness!” from Covenant Books author Rev. Luis Vendrell, is a captivating memoir that explores how the author climbed his way out of a life of poverty, drugs, and violence by discovering the Lord and placing his trust in Him, later answering His call to serve.