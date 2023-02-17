Carl Gabriel’s New Book, "The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning," is a Whirlwind Tale Chronicling the Thrilling Origins of Detective Jim Davis’ Agency

Recent release “The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl Gabriel, is a riveting read following Jim Davis, a sharp detective who starts looking into a local mystery as a favor to a friend. Soon, Jim finds himself neck-deep in a conspiracy that goes deeper than he ever could have imagined.