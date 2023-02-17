Carl Gabriel’s New Book, "The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning," is a Whirlwind Tale Chronicling the Thrilling Origins of Detective Jim Davis’ Agency
Recent release “The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl Gabriel, is a riveting read following Jim Davis, a sharp detective who starts looking into a local mystery as a favor to a friend. Soon, Jim finds himself neck-deep in a conspiracy that goes deeper than he ever could have imagined.
Potosi, MO, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carl Gabriel, a talented author with a passion for mysteries, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning”: a gripping and potent novel about the enthralling case that would eventually lead to the formation of the J & N Detective Agency.
“When Jim Davis visited his friends in Black Creek, Tennessee,” writes Carl Gabriel, “He never believed that visit would begin an episode of murder and mayhem that would change his entire life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carl Gabriel’s exciting tale begins as Detective Jim Davis pays a visit to some old friends, Bob and Ruth Raven. Bob confides in Jim that he believes he is caught in the middle of a conspiracy that goes all the way up to the county authorities. Jim has some vacation time coming up, and he figures there’s no harm in doing a little investigating. But Jim Davis could have never predicted how deeply ingrained in conspiracy he would become.
In order to help his friends, Jim Davies soon finds himself waged in a war between himself and the local Black Creek, Tennessee police. In order to fight this war, Jim has to put himself inside the mind of his enemies and adopt their vicious methods to use against them, along with a few creative ideas of his own. Will his courage and imagination be enough for him to prevail against an entire police force? And how will his life change if he does?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Adventures of J & N Detective Agency: The Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
