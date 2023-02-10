Author Nute’s New Book, "JoJo, Where Did You Go?" is a Delightful Journey Through the Day of Jojo, an Adorable Dog Who Makes Sure to Turn Every Day Into an Adventure

Recent release “JoJo, Where Did You Go?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nute, is an enthralling tale that centers around JoJo, a curious pup with a zest for life who enjoys tackling each day with positivity and joy. With each new activity, JoJo jumps at every opportunity to make new friends and laugh, share, and play as much as possible.