Author Nute’s New Book, "JoJo, Where Did You Go?" is a Delightful Journey Through the Day of Jojo, an Adorable Dog Who Makes Sure to Turn Every Day Into an Adventure
Recent release “JoJo, Where Did You Go?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nute, is an enthralling tale that centers around JoJo, a curious pup with a zest for life who enjoys tackling each day with positivity and joy. With each new activity, JoJo jumps at every opportunity to make new friends and laugh, share, and play as much as possible.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nute, who lives in Willis, Texas, with her canine companion JoJo, has completed her new book, “JoJo, Where Did You Go?”: a charming tale that follows JoJo, a playful and friendly dog, and the wonderful friends and adventures to be found all in a single day of play.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nute’s engaging story will take readers on an exciting journey as they follow along on JoJo’s riveting day, and the vibrant artwork that helps to bring JoJo’s tale to life. From starting the day with a filling breakfast, to running around exercising and playing with friends, JoJo will help to encourage readers of all ages to stay active, live their dreams, and make every day a fun-filled adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “JoJo, Where Did You Go?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nute’s engaging story will take readers on an exciting journey as they follow along on JoJo’s riveting day, and the vibrant artwork that helps to bring JoJo’s tale to life. From starting the day with a filling breakfast, to running around exercising and playing with friends, JoJo will help to encourage readers of all ages to stay active, live their dreams, and make every day a fun-filled adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “JoJo, Where Did You Go?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories