Author Chase Michael Kidulas’s New Book, "The Mischievous Pets," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Girl Named Mary Who Cares for Animals
Recent release “The Mischievous Pets,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chase Michael Kidulas, is a delightful children’s story that introduces Mary, who comes across two animals that need help. She has no idea her acts of kindness toward them will mean so much to them.
Meriden, CT, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chase Michael Kidulas, who is eight years old and in the third grade, has completed his new book, “The Mischievous Pets”: an uplifting children’s book about a girl who goes out of her way to help animals in need.
As Mary embarks on this journey to adopt and care for these animals, she soon realizes that it is going to take some hard work as well as a lot of love to get these animals to behave. Two rescued animals learn that by listening and behaving, they can and will end up living a rewarding life.
This year, author Chase Michael Kidulas and his classmates began reading more and more books, and they do enjoy it. He is very grateful for his father, so he decided he wanted to write him a book as a Christmas gift. He knew all he needed was his mom to help him put his story together. They talked about all the things that he loves so much including animals and helping others. This is his first book, and it allowed him to feel like he was doing lots of good, not just for his dad but for many others, too. He wants to always spread the message that one act of kindness can lead to many happy and rewarding and heartfelt scenarios. He hopes that readers will enjoy reading his book as much as he enjoyed writing it with his mom.
Kidulas begins, “One day, Mary was driving, and she saw a cat stuck in a tree. This little cat was meowing and clearly in distress. She decided to pull over to help the little kitty. Mary bravely climbed up the tree and rescued the cat.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chase Michael Kidulas’s creative work sends a positive message to young readers and listeners, reminding them of the importance of being kind to others—including animals.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Mischievous Pets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
