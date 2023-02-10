Author Roland J. Beckerman’s New Book, "Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks," Centers Around a Thrilling Criminal Trial, and the Only Ones Who Can Unravel the Mystery
Recent release “Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roland J. Beckerman, follows the work and lives of attorney Atticus Wentworth and novelist Roland Beckerman as they tackle their next case. Combining their unique talents, Atticus and Roland set off to understand a mystifying case full of twists and turns that carry them all the way to the courtroom.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roland J. Beckerman has completed his new book, “Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks”: a captivating story following the work of a powerful attorney named Atticus Wentworth as he delves into another case and works his magic in the courtroom, accompanied by the fictionalized version of the author. Beckerman’s previously published titles include “Seeking Justice” and “Atticus Wentworth Comes of Age.”
“Creating and writing about Atticus Wentworth is both pleasing and quite stimulating for me,” writes Beckerman. “And weaving the character of Roland J. Beckerman into the mix makes it even more of a stimulation because it displays the personality of the author in the process. This series of books is one that was born from ‘Seeking Justice’ and all it offered. It is merely a continuation of the life and times of Atticus Wentworth, a maverick and successful Southern attorney flanked by his confidant, partner, and most of all his friend. Roland continues to strengthen the story as support to Atticus in and out of the courtroom. Some of the ways Roland approaches things are at times out of the norm and certainly in an unorthodox manner. Atticus learned to simply move aside and let Roland work his magic. So far it is working for them, so why change it? They spend countless hours in the office plotting and figuring out how to attack each case. It is a team that was literally stumbled upon but one that never ceases to bring about surprise and a lot of excitement along the way. Oh well, on to the next case.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roland J. Beckerman’s captivating tale brings to life the inner workings of the American justice system, and how a large private law firm will do all that is necessary for their clients. Full of suspense and unforgettable characters, Beckerman weaves an intricate tale that will leave readers spellbound until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
