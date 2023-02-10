Author Roland J. Beckerman’s New Book, "Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks," Centers Around a Thrilling Criminal Trial, and the Only Ones Who Can Unravel the Mystery

Recent release “Atticus Wentworth: The Jury Speaks,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roland J. Beckerman, follows the work and lives of attorney Atticus Wentworth and novelist Roland Beckerman as they tackle their next case. Combining their unique talents, Atticus and Roland set off to understand a mystifying case full of twists and turns that carry them all the way to the courtroom.